Researchers behind optogenetics win 2026 Nobel in Physiology or Medicine
The researchers whose work led to optogenetics won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.
What's so special? It lets scientists use light to control brain cells with pinpoint accuracy, basically flipping neurons on and off by shining specific colors of light.
This breakthrough is already changing how we study the brain and could lead to new treatments for epilepsy, vision loss, and mental health issues.
Decades of neuroscience advances underlie optogenetics
Optogenetics didn't appear overnight; it builds on decades of neuroscience progress.
Starting with early brain mapping in the 1800s, then big leaps like electron microscopes and Nobel-winning discoveries about how nerves send signals, each step brought us closer to understanding (and now controlling) the brain in ways that were once science fiction.