Researchers detect gravitational wave possibly from black hole event horizon
Big news in space science: researchers just picked up a gravitational wave that might actually come from the edge of a black hole, the event horizon.
This was spotted during a massive collision between two supersized black holes (GW250114).
The discovery gives weight to the idea that waves can carry information straight from this mysterious boundary.
Black hole measurements match theory
The event horizon is basically the point of no return for anything near a black hole.
Scientists measured how fast things spun and how quickly signals faded due to extreme gravity, and their results matched what theory predicted.
Their findings (published in Nature) could help us understand black holes, and even tweak Einstein's general relativity.
More tests are needed, but as Sizheng Ma puts it, these waves let us study regions previously "out of observational reach."