Researchers detect gravitational wave possibly from black hole event horizon

Black hole measurements match theory

The event horizon is basically the point of no return for anything near a black hole.

Scientists measured how fast things spun and how quickly signals faded due to extreme gravity, and their results matched what theory predicted.

Their findings (published in Nature) could help us understand black holes, and even tweak Einstein's general relativity.

More tests are needed, but as Sizheng Ma puts it, these waves let us study regions previously "out of observational reach."