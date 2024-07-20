In short Simplifying... In short Purdue University has developed an AI system, RAPTOR, that can detect counterfeit chips with 97.6% accuracy by analyzing patterns of gold nanoparticles embedded on them.

This innovative approach, which uses a deep-learning method, significantly outperforms previous techniques, making it a game-changer in the fight against chip tampering. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

There's a $75 billion counterfeit chip market

This new AI system detects counterfeit chips with high accuracy

By Akash Pandey 02:57 pm Jul 20, 202402:57 pm

What's the story The semiconductor industry, a $500 billion global market, is grappling with the shortage of new processors and an increase in counterfeit chips. This has inadvertently led to a $75 billion counterfeit chip market, posing substantial risks to sectors reliant on semiconductors, including aviation, communications, quantum computing, AI, and personal finance. To address this, Purdue University researchers have proposed an AI-based optical anti-counterfeit detection method for semiconductor devices named "Residual, Attention-based Processing of Tampered Optical Responses" (RAPTOR).

RAPTOR functionality

A novel innovation to counterfeit chip detection

The Purdue University team's novel approach, RAPTOR, identifies tampering by analyzing gold nanoparticle patterns embedded on chips. This method is designed to be robust under adversarial tampering features like malicious package abrasions, adversarial tearing, and compromised thermal treatment. The introduction of RAPTOR marks a significant shift from previous methods, that relied heavily on physical security tags incorporated into the chip functionality or packaging.

System development

RAPTOR uses a deep-learning approach

To develop RAPTOR, the Purdue University team created a 10,000-image dataset of randomly distributed gold nanoparticles. These images were augmented from the original ones taken from a dark-field microscope. The researchers then clustered nanoparticle pattern pixel regions into local particle patterns and extracted their centers of mass. Finally, they generated Distance matrix Physical Unclonable Functions (PUFs) by evaluating all pairwise distances between these nanoparticle patterns.

Testing

It outperforms previous methods in counterfeit detection

The Purdue University team tested RAPTOR's anti-counterfeit capabilities by simulating tampering behavior in nanoparticle PUFs. This included both natural changes as well as malicious adversarial tampering. In these tests, RAPTOR showed the highest accuracy, correctly detecting tampering in 97.6% of distance matrices under worst-case tampering scenarios. This performance outstripped previous methods — Hausdorff, Procrustes, Average Hausdorff Distance — by 40.6%, 37.3%, and 6.4%, respectively.