Researchers find Buellia maharajensis lichen in Mathikettan Shola National Park
A team of researchers just discovered a new lichen species, Buellia maharajensis, high up in Kerala's Mathikettan Shola National Park.
This unique find marks the fourth lichen of its kind from the park and highlights how much is still left to explore in India's wild spaces.
New lichen named after Maharaja's College
Around 250 lichen species were documented in the park: 60 recorded for the first time in Kerala and 15 brand new for India.
The researchers named the new species after Maharaja's College to celebrate its 150th anniversary and the college's continuing contribution to biodiversity research, taxonomy, and scientific exploration.
As Dr. Stephen Sequeira, a co-author and retired associate professor, points out, keeping these ecosystems undisturbed is key to finding more cool discoveries like this.