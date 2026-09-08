Researchers find Buellia maharajensis lichen in Mathikettan Shola National Park

Around 250 lichen species were documented in the park: 60 recorded for the first time in Kerala and 15 brand new for India.

The researchers named the new species after Maharaja's College to celebrate its 150th anniversary and the college's continuing contribution to biodiversity research, taxonomy, and scientific exploration.

As Dr. Stephen Sequeira, a co-author and retired associate professor, points out, keeping these ecosystems undisturbed is key to finding more cool discoveries like this.