Researchers find new way to generate quantum randomness
Researchers from Bengaluru's Raman Research Institute (RRI), working with IISc and the University of Calgary, have cracked a new way to create truly random numbers using just one quantum bit (qubit).
Their method skips the usual complicated setups and works on cloud-based quantum computers, making randomness both easier and more secure.
Quantum numbers are unpredictable by nature
Certified quantum randomness is a game-changer for digital security.
Unlike regular random numbers—which can be guessed or hacked—these quantum numbers are unpredictable by nature.
That means stronger encryption for things like online banking, digital IDs, and private messages.
Step closer to keeping your data safe
The RRI team's single-qubit approach is practical, paving the way for stronger encryption on cloud platforms and other digital services.
It's a step closer to keeping your data safe in a world where digital threats keep evolving.