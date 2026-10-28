Researchers link Antarctic sea ice loss to rising ocean salinity
Technology
A new study says the water around Antarctica is getting saltier, and it's all tied to shrinking sea ice.
Usually, melting sea ice adds fresh water to the ocean, but with less ice around since 2015, there's not as much fresh water mixing in.
Researchers from IISc, the University of Melbourne, and the University of Southampton shared these findings.
Antarctic saltier waters could release carbon
Saltier water changes how the ocean layers mix and can mess with global currents: think of it as shaking up a giant underwater conveyor belt.
The study found that this shift could let more carbon escape into the air, which isn't great for climate change.
Lead author Kaushik Mishra says these changes reach far beyond Antarctica and highlight why we need to keep an eye on what's happening down south.