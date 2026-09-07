Researchers say cislunar space might become next military competition zone
Technology
Heads up, space fans: researchers say the area between Earth and the moon, called cislunar space, might be the next big zone for military competition.
A recent study suggests that spacecraft could use clever routes and "choke points" out there to chase or block rivals while saving fuel.
Cislunar crowding and unpredictable lunar gravity
With NASA's Artemis program aiming to establish a sustained human presence around the Moon and countries like China stepping up their own lunar missions, things are getting crowded in cislunar space.
The study also points out that the moon's gravity makes spacecraft movements harder to predict, which could give some nations a sneaky edge.