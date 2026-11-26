Researchers send human brain organoids to ISS revealing Alzheimer's clues
In a pretty cool move, researchers sent tiny lab-grown human brains, called organoids, to the International Space Station to see how Alzheimer's disease behaves in space.
After 40 days up there, these mini-brains showed some big changes, helping scientists spot new clues about how Alzheimer's develops.
Space conditions raise Alzheimer's protein levels
Turns out, space conditions like microgravity and radiation really mess with brain cells, boosting stress levels and changing cell energy systems.
The organoids were tweaked with Alzheimer's mutations, so scientists could watch key proteins linked to the disease ramp up.
Even though these aren't full human brains, the results suggest organoids are a powerful way to study diseases.
Next up: adding immune cells for even better models, and maybe paving the way for future treatments here on Earth (and keeping astronauts healthier too).