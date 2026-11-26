Turns out, space conditions like microgravity and radiation really mess with brain cells, boosting stress levels and changing cell energy systems.

The organoids were tweaked with Alzheimer's mutations, so scientists could watch key proteins linked to the disease ramp up.

Even though these aren't full human brains, the results suggest organoids are a powerful way to study diseases.

Next up: adding immune cells for even better models, and maybe paving the way for future treatments here on Earth (and keeping astronauts healthier too).