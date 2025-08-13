Next Article
Researchers use special lights to spot AI-edited videos
Cornell University researchers have come up with a smart way to spot AI-edited videos: they use special lights that add a "secret code" right into the footage.
This trick acts like an invisible watermark, making it much easier for experts to tell if a video has been tampered with or is the real deal.
New system needs to be widely adopted
Instead of hiding messages in videos, these coded lights subtly mark the scene as it's recorded.
Led by computer scientist Peter Michael, the team says this helps protect important content—like interviews or public events—from being faked.
For this system to really make a difference, though, these special lights need to become widely used as AI-generated videos keep getting more convincing.