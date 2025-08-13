Next Article
Zepto ditches dark patterns, makes checkout easier
Zepto, the quick delivery app, just cleaned up its act by removing those deceptive "dark patterns"—the kind of design tricks that can nudge you into buying things you didn't mean to.
After users spoke up and India's consumer affairs ministry stepped in, Zepto now auto-applies free delivery so you don't have to hunt for it.
Changes come after new rules from regulators
Checkout is way clearer now: all fees show up before you pay, so there are no surprises.
This update follows new rules from regulators who flagged 13 shady e-commerce tactics (like hidden fees and false urgency) as unfair.
Zepto's changes come as it's trying to raise big funding—$450-500 million at a $7 billion valuation.