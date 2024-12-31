Summarize Simplifying... In short QR codes could replace traditional barcodes within two years, offering detailed product information and aiding in waste reduction.

Retail sector: QR codes may replace barcodes within 2 years

02:06 pm Dec 31, 2024

What's the story The traditional barcode, a retail sector staple for more than half a century, could soon be replaced by a more advanced alternative. GS1, the global non-profit organization that sets the standard for barcodes, has predicted that in the next two years, retailers across the globe will adopt QR codes instead. These innovative codes will offer comprehensive product information including sell-by dates, usage instructions, allergens and ingredients along with prices.

Early adoption

Tesco and Coca-Cola test new QR-style codes

Tesco has already started using these QR-style codes on select products. Trials have also shown that food waste from perishables such as poultry can be drastically reduced by integrating sell-by dates into these codes. This enables more flexible discounting strategies. Coca-Cola has also used the QR codes in parts of Latin America for refillable bottles, using the QR code to track refills and enforce a recycling requirement after 25 uses.

Environmental impact

A tool for waste reduction

The new QR codes will not just give customers detailed product information, but also guide them on recycling different items, including batteries, clothes, and building materials. The feature will be especially handy as stricter environmental regulations come into play. Reportedly, Australian supermarket chain Woolworths has reduced food wastage by up to 40% in some areas with these codes. They help stores identify products nearing expiration and apply discounts better.

Implementation goals

Global adoption of QR codes

Renaud de Barbuat, President and CEO of GS1, aims to have all global retailers on-board with these next-generation barcodes by the end of 2027. He admits that this would require retailers to invest in upgrading their point-of-sale systems, but assures that the process is already well underway. In the UK alone, nearly half of all retailers have upgraded their checkout tech to support these multifunctional QR codes, a survey by GS1 UK revealed.

Barcode persistence

Resilience of barcodes and potential challenges

Despite potential benefits of QR codes, some experts argue that traditional barcodes won't go away. They note that products without sell-by dates may not need new codes, while redesigning packaging could add to costs. Steven Gibbons from Electronic Reading Systems suggests items like candles could continue using barcodes, while perishables could benefit from extra data provided by QR codes. He also believes in warehousing and manufacturing sectors, where barcodes are integral to long-established processes, they will continue to be used.