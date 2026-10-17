RGCB awarded ₹7 cr to develop cervical cancer blood test
Technology
Big news for healthcare: RGCB in Thiruvananthapuram just got a ₹7 crore grant to build a new device that can spot cervical cancer using only a blood test: no biopsies needed.
The project is backed by major science and health organizations, aiming to make early detection way easier and less stressful, especially for women across India.
RGCB building early prototype after pilots
RGCB is working with IndZita Biotech and Karkinos Healthcare on this, using smart tech like piRNA biomarkers and nanopore tools.
Director Beena Pillai shared how proud the team is to be picked from more than a thousand proposals.
With lab tests and pilot studies already done, they're now building an early prototype, hoping to bring better screening to places where doctors and testing centers are hard to find.