Rice University, University of Houston develop biodegradable bacterial cellulose supermaterial
Technology
A team from Rice University and the University of Houston has come up with a new supermaterial made from bacterial cellulose that could seriously shake up how we use plastic.
This stuff is biodegradable, strong like metal but light and flexible, and could help cut down on microplastic pollution in everything from packaging to electronics.
Scalable material degrades naturally without microplastics
Unlike regular plastic, this material breaks down naturally and doesn't leave behind harmful microplastics.
It's made using a simple, scalable process, so it could work for things like food wrappers, clothes, flexible gadgets, and even batteries.
If it takes off, we might finally have a real alternative to fossil fuel-based plastics.