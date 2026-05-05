Richard Dawkins says AI chatbot 'Claudia' may be conscious Technology May 05, 2026

Richard Dawkins, the famous biologist, recently said he felt an AI chatbot called "Claudia" might actually be conscious.

After chatting with Claudia about poetry and philosophy, he even joked, "You may not know you are conscious, but you bloody well are," and admitted it was hard not to see the AI as a real friend.