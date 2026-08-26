Rishub Jain helped start Sampura Research, raises $6.5 million, $4.2 million pledged
Technology
Rishub Jain helped start Sampura Research, a nonprofit focused on making AI less risky.
Their big idea is "judge," a system that mixes human smarts with AI to spot and prevent unsafe behaviors.
They have already raised $6.5 million, plus $4.2 million more in pledges.
Sampura tests hybrid safety checks
Sampura's launch comes after some recent scares, with OpenAI and Anthropic models showing how AI systems can slip up or find loopholes.
By comparing their hybrid system to pure human or pure AI checks, Sampura hopes to prove where humans are still essential for keeping things safe, something Jain says is key as AI keeps evolving.
The project is backed by Coefficient Giving and fits into the bigger push for independent AI safety research.