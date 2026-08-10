Robinhood launches 0-fee UK crypto trading for over 50 coins
Technology
Robinhood is introducing zero-fee crypto trading in the UK which will begin rolling out this week, letting you buy and sell over 50 coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.
It's all part of its push to make digital assets more accessible and answer the growing interest in crypto investing.
Robinhood app bundles Bitstamp and AI
The service runs through Bitstamp (which Robinhood bought last year) and comes bundled in an all-in-one app with stocks and shares ISAs, equities, options, and futures.
There's also a new AI tool called Robinhood Cortex Digests for Crypto that breaks down crypto trends into plain English, plus support for UK developers to build on Robinhood's own blockchain.
The app starts rolling out this week.