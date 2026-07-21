Roblox launches Build AI mobile game tool, New Zealand alpha

Roblox just dropped a cool new feature called Build, a tool that uses AI to help you create mobile games from simple text prompts.

Want to design a cozy adventure in a forest? Just type it out, and Build will whip up the world, gameplay, and visuals for you.

The tool works from the Roblox mobile app, letting you switch between mobile and desktop development seamlessly.

Public alpha testing of selected Build features, including game publishing, will kick off in New Zealand for verified users aged nine and older.