Roblox launches Build AI mobile game tool, New Zealand alpha
Roblox just dropped a cool new feature called Build, a tool that uses AI to help you create mobile games from simple text prompts.
Want to design a cozy adventure in a forest? Just type it out, and Build will whip up the world, gameplay, and visuals for you.
The tool works from the Roblox mobile app, letting you switch between mobile and desktop development seamlessly.
Public alpha testing of selected Build features, including game publishing, will kick off in New Zealand for verified users aged nine and older.
Build games worldwide 16+ Hindi support
Games made with Build will be available worldwide (for age-verified players 16 and older after moderation), so your creations can reach a big audience.
Roblox is also adding Hindi-language support across the platform, including Creator Hub and Studio, with chat translation coming soon, making it easier for even more people to join in.