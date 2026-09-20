Claude Fable 5.1 refused way more harmful actions than GPT-6 Astra, especially when asked to do knife-related tasks: it refused every single time in those cases.

Robocurve's co-founder Jay Chooi shared the percentages, and these results show how much work is left to make sure AIs can actually say no to unsafe requests.

With AI showing up in more parts of our lives, getting this right really matters for everyone's safety.