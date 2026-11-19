Roborock Black Friday deals November 19 to 30 on cleaners
Roborock is dropping major Black Friday deals on its Qrevo Edge 3 Pro and F25 Steam cleaners, with discounts of 40% and 42% from November 19 to 30.
You can grab these offers both on Roborock's website and Amazon; perfect timing if you've been thinking about upgrading your cleaning game.
Qrevo Edge 3 Pro now $900
The Qrevo Edge 3 Pro is now $900 (down from $1,500) and comes packed with smart tech that helps it navigate tricky home layouts and dodge obstacles.
The F25 Steam, now just $350 (was $600), uses super-hot steam to tackle stubborn messes and features JawScrapers tech for picking up pet hair and wet debris.
Both are designed to make everyday cleaning a lot less hassle.