Roborock Qrevo S Pro hits lowest price $379 on Amazon
Looking for a robot vacuum upgrade?
The Roborock Qrevo S Pro just hit its lowest price in three months, now $379 on Amazon, down from $699.
It handles both vacuuming and mopping, making hands-off cleaning a lot easier.
Dock empties dust and washes/dries mops
The standout docking station empties dust into a sealed bag that you only need to toss every couple of months.
It also washes and dries the mops automatically, so you don't have to deal with musty smells.
With strong suction that adapts to different floors and smart navigation to dodge obstacles, it's built for busy homes and pet hair.