Robot Edward Warchocki chases wild boars, becomes online sensation
Technology
Edward Warchocki, a humanoid robot in Poland, is all over social media after a video showed it chasing wild boars in a parking lot and playfully raising its fist as they got away.
The clip highlights Warsaw's ongoing struggle with wild boars and quickly made Edward an internet star.
Boar chase revealed as marketing stunt
Turns out, the wild boar chase was part of a marketing stunt.
Edward's been spotted on stage with a singer, chasing marathon runners, hanging out with politicians, and even holding a beer bottle in one viral video.
The robot's quirky appearances have made it a hit across Poland, earning headlines and even a visit to parliament.