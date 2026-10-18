Robotic dog aids Ailaoshan researchers, films parasitic plant and gibbons
Technology
Researchers in China's Ailaoshan Mountains brought along a robotic dog, Lynx M20S, to make their fieldwork smoother.
This high-tech helper didn't just haul gear. It also mapped out tricky paths and captured rare footage of a parasitic plant (Monotropa uniflora) and forest gibbons.
Lynx M20S battery lasted 2.5-3.5 hours
The Ailaoshan Mountains are no joke. Weather can turn dangerous fast, as seen in a tragic 2021 incident.
Even with only 2.5 to 3.5 hours of battery life, Lynx M20S handled the rough conditions impressively.
Robots from DEEP Robotics have even been used for urban patrols at big events and firefighting missions, showing just how adaptable these robo-dogs can be.