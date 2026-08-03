Rockefeller University links skin carboxylic acids to disease-spreading mosquitoes
Technology
Ever wonder why mosquitoes seem to target you while your friends stay bite-free?
Scientists at Rockefeller University found it's all about skin chemistry.
If your skin produces more carboxylic acids, a class of natural compounds, mosquitoes pick up on that scent and flock to you, especially the ones that spread diseases like dengue and Zika.
Study found mosquitoes prefer carboxylic acids
In the study, 64 volunteers wore nylon sleeves for 6 hours to collect their unique skin odors.
Mosquitoes consistently preferred sleeves from people with higher carboxylic acid levels, and this pattern stuck even years later.
Turns out, mosquitoes use multiple tricks to find their favorite hosts, so changing your scent might be key for future repellents.