Rocket Lab to launch Synspective radar satellite on November 26
Rocket Lab is set to launch a radar imaging satellite for Japan's Synspective on November 26, right from its New Zealand site.
The mission, called "Night Owls Never Sleep," kicks off during a window that opens at 7pm ET (or 1pm November 27 in New Zealand), adding some space excitement to the holiday.
Rocket Lab and Synspective 20-launch deal
The Strix satellite will join Synspective's growing constellation in low Earth orbit, using special radar tech that can capture sharp images even through clouds or at night.
This marks the 14th team-up between Rocket Lab and Synspective, and with a recent deal for 20 more launches through 2031, they're aiming to eventually establish a constellation capable of imaging locations anywhere on Earth at intervals of just a few hours.