Rockstar apologizes, confirms 'Grand Theft Auto VI' May 26 2026
Technology
Rockstar Games just confirmed Grand Theft Auto VI is dropping on May 26, 2026. They apologized for the wait, saying, "We are very sorry that this is later than you expected."
The team promises they're working hard to deliver a game that goes beyond what fans expect.
Take-Two CEO: 'GTA VI' marketing summer
Take-Two's CEO says GTA VI marketing kicks off in summer 2026.
Rockstar explained the extra time is all about making sure the game meets their high standards, so no shortcuts here.