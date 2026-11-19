Rockstar Games fires 34 after alleged GTA VI Discord leak
Rockstar Games let go of around 34 employees in October 2025 after they allegedly leaked GTA VI details on a Discord server.
The company says this happened during a crucial time, and sharing confidential information was a serious breach.
As Rockstar's representative put it, Jennifer Kolbe, Rockstar's head of licensing, described being "shocked and appalled" at what was discovered on the Discord server.
Fired staff claim union targeting
Out of those fired, 23 are fighting back, claiming they were actually targeted for being active in their union. They have support from the Independent Workers's Union of Great Britain.
Rockstar, though, stands firm that it was all about gross misconduct, not union stuff.
The final call is up to an employment tribunal, but Rockstar sounds confident about its case.