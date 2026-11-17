Weather isn't just for looks: heavy rain in the Leonida Keys can mess with your visibility (but reflector-lined roads help you find your way), and you might need to stop by Coastal Auto Care if your headlights take a hit.

Different regions bring their own challenges: storms in Pelican Valley can hide crocodiles, while Gambit Bay will feature high humidity, leading to low-lying mist.

GTA VI drops November 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X: get ready for some wild weather!