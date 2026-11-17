Rockstar reveals 'GTA VI' dynamic weather will affect gameplay
Just before launch, Rockstar has revealed that GTA VI will feature a new dynamic weather system designed to make the game world feel more real and immersive.
Owen Shepherd, VP of art: light and rendering at Rockstar Games, shared that players can expect everything from sudden downpours to thick ocean fog, all of which will actually impact how you play.
'GTA VI' launches November 19
Weather isn't just for looks: heavy rain in the Leonida Keys can mess with your visibility (but reflector-lined roads help you find your way), and you might need to stop by Coastal Auto Care if your headlights take a hit.
Different regions bring their own challenges: storms in Pelican Valley can hide crocodiles, while Gambit Bay will feature high humidity, leading to low-lying mist.
GTA VI drops November 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X: get ready for some wild weather!