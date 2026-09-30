Rockstar reveals 'GTA VI' to feature moving storms in Leonida
Rockstar just revealed that Grand Theft Auto VI will have a seriously upgraded weather system in its new setting, Leonida.
Expect everything from hurricanes and tropical storms to rain in one spot while it's sunny somewhere else.
As Rockstar's vice president of art for lighting and rendering, Owen Shepherd, puts it, the goal is to make the world feel truly alive, with storms that actually move across the map and shake things up.
Rockstar details 'GTA VI' weather effects
Weather is not just for show: GTA 6 will feature storm clouds, lightning flashes, puddles that stick around after rain, and winds strong enough to move grass and debris.
Even buildings will change how wind flows for extra realism.
While Rockstar has not shared exactly how all this will impact gameplay yet, these upgrades are meant to make every corner of Leonida feel dynamic and interactive.