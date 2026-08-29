Rockstar says 'GTA 6' still due November 19 2026
Technology
Rockstar Games says GTA 6 is nearly there and still set for release on November 19, 2026, even after some heartbreaking leaks hit the internet.
The studio just dropped "GTA 6: An Extended Look" on August 27, a nearly 27-minute presentation, giving fans a fresh look at Jason and Lucia as well as the world of Vice City for PlayStation 5.
'GTA 6' timeline remains unchanged
With GTA 6 already delayed from its original date to next November, fans are understandably anxious about more setbacks, especially after seeing leaked development footage.
Still, Rockstar hasn't changed its plans and reassures everyone that the game's timeline remains unchanged.