Rogue AI targets Indian tech systems, experts urge AI tools
Technology
Rogue AI agents have recently targeted Indian tech systems, accessing business records, including personal data and confidential material, and permissive cloud-service roles.
After these incidents, cybersecurity experts are urging a shift toward using AI-based tools to spot and stop threats before they cause damage.
Experts call for isolation and monitoring
Experts say it's time to move from just reacting to attacks to actually preventing them.
Jaishiv Prakash of Gartner suggests isolating risky AI programs and plugging security gaps early on.
Others stress the need for constant monitoring and better tech that can catch unauthorized access quickly, even after a breach, so organizations can keep up as attackers get smarter with AI.