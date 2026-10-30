Rohit Patel launches Ndoc to challenge Microsoft Office productivity suite
Rohit Patel, who used to lead AI at Meta, has launched Ndoc, a fresh take on productivity tools aiming to challenge Microsoft Office.
Instead of just adding AI onto old-school apps, Ndoc is building an all-in-one platform for presentations, analytics, and data work from the ground up.
Ndoc combines stage, narrative and model
Patel points out that simply plugging AI into outdated spreadsheets doesn't spark real change.
So, Ndoc connects three tools: Stage for presentations, Narrative for reports and analysis, and Model for handling datasets, making it easy to bounce between tasks while keeping everything clear and organized.
Ndoc testing with open source plan
Right now, Ndoc is being tested with select companies and early users on a wait list.
Patel also plans to open-source its document format so more people can build on it.
A wider beta is coming before the full launch next year.