Rokid unveils AIUI Studio at IFA in Berlin today
Rokid just dropped AIUI Studio, a browser tool that lets developers create apps for its smart glasses.
Announced at IFA in Berlin today, this platform reduces the need to buy the glasses during development, making app development way more accessible.
AIUI Studio builds apps, includes simulator
You can describe your app idea in plain language and AIUI Studio turns it into a working spatial AI app.
It comes with a virtual simulator so you can test your creations without owning the glasses.
Plus, there's an AIUI Skills Library framework and AIUI Code assistance to help optimize your apps for speed and battery life.
Rokid community reaches 35,000 developers
Rokid's developer community has hit 35,000 members worldwide, with over 500 agents in their Agent Store. The global launch of AIUI Studio is expected to spark even more innovation.
Developers are encouraged to try out their apps using the Interactive Inview simulator before final testing on actual devices.