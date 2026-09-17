Roku launches Roku Labs letting US users test experimental apps

Roku Dash stands out as a fun little game where you pilot a UFO through Roku City packed with pop culture nods.

The update also expands personalized home screens to Mexico and Brazil for more local vibes.

Plus, Roku's voice assistant can now answer weather questions, and new bundle subscriptions offer deals on platforms like AMC+, Fox ONE, and Starz.

By open-sourcing its Roku LT OS, Roku's inviting developers to help shape the future of TV apps.