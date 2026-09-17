Roku launches Roku Labs letting US users test experimental apps
Roku just dropped Roku Labs, a new feature in its latest OS update that lets US users try out experimental apps right from the home screen: think weather, stocks, and even a new game called Roku Dash.
This move is Roku's way of making TV more interactive and keeping up with smart TV rivals like Google and Amazon.
Roku debuts Dash game, open-sources OS
Roku Dash stands out as a fun little game where you pilot a UFO through Roku City packed with pop culture nods.
The update also expands personalized home screens to Mexico and Brazil for more local vibes.
Plus, Roku's voice assistant can now answer weather questions, and new bundle subscriptions offer deals on platforms like AMC+, Fox ONE, and Starz.
By open-sourcing its Roku LT OS, Roku's inviting developers to help shape the future of TV apps.