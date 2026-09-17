Roku rolls out fresh home screen in Brazil and Mexico
Technology
Roku is rolling out a fresh look for its home screen in Brazil and Mexico, after debuting it in the US earlier this year.
The update brings smarter search options and more personalized content picks, making it easier to find what you actually want to watch.
Roku adds experimental apps and bundles
Roku Labs is also adding some fun new experimental apps: think a game called Roku City Dash, plus first-party Roku apps for Stocks and Weather.
On top of that, you can now bundle over 30 combinations like AMC+, FOX One, and STARZ for up to 30% off.
Managing your subscriptions is super simple too; just tweak them right on your Roku device or online.