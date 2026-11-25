Rolls-Royce and IIT Kanpur launch project to reduce cabin noise
Rolls-Royce and IIT Kanpur are joining forces to make flights quieter by tackling the vibrations that cause annoying cabin noise.
Their new project, kicked off at IIT Kanpur, is all about studying how these engine vibrations affect passengers and finding smart ways to cut down the noise for a smoother travel experience.
Project offers students hands-on experience
This six-month research project isn't just about quieter planes: it also gives students hands-on experience with real engineering challenges.
The partnership builds on an earlier agreement between Rolls-Royce and IIT Kanpur, supporting research, internships, and skill-building.
As Sashi Mukundan, Executive Vice President, from Rolls-Royce India, puts it, working closely with top institutes is key to strengthening India's engineering future.
Professor Manindra Agrawal, Director, from IIT Kanpur, says this effort could really move the needle on managing aircraft noise using both experiments and advanced simulations.