This six-month research project isn't just about quieter planes: it also gives students hands-on experience with real engineering challenges.

The partnership builds on an earlier agreement between Rolls-Royce and IIT Kanpur, supporting research, internships, and skill-building.

As Sashi Mukundan, Executive Vice President, from Rolls-Royce India, puts it, working closely with top institutes is key to strengthening India's engineering future.

Professor Manindra Agrawal, Director, from IIT Kanpur, says this effort could really move the needle on managing aircraft noise using both experiments and advanced simulations.