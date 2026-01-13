Royal Enfield bikes roll into BGMI: Ride the Bullet 350 and GT 650 Technology Jan 13, 2026

Royal Enfield's Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 are coming to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) as rideable vehicles, thanks to a new collab with Krafton India.

The update drops January 15, and you can hop on these iconic bikes in-game from January 19 to February 22.