Royal Enfield bikes roll into BGMI: Ride the Bullet 350 and GT 650
Royal Enfield's Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 are coming to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) as rideable vehicles, thanks to a new collab with Krafton India.
The update drops January 15, and you can hop on these iconic bikes in-game from January 19 to February 22.
Unlock exclusive rewards just by logging in
Players can score limited-time items like the Revel 01 Set (Mythic), a Bullet Line P90 skin, CrankGuard helmet, and Roadborn Rucksack.
Plus, you'll get permanent access to the Royal Enfield bikes.
Just log in for an hour a day—even if you don't play matches—to earn up to 34 special event crates.
Custom bike reveal & what's next for BGMI
Royal Enfield also showed off a BGMI-themed Continental GT 650 decked out with game-inspired upgrades like armored panels and parachute points.
Looking ahead, Krafton teased more big collaborations across entertainment, sports, and lifestyle throughout 2026.