How world's largest camera will help unravel dark matter

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AI and machine learning will help in data analysis

As the observatory's time-lapse unfolds, researchers will use AI and machine learning to filter the data and detect notable changes over time. The system is expected to send about seven million alerts every night for interesting movements, explosions, or phenomena. When complete, the final dataset will contain billions of objects with trillions of measurements. "This is the first time so much astronomical data will be available," said an observatory news release.