Runware to mass-produce AI pods in Romania by 2028
Technology
Runware is shaking up the AI world by planning to mass-produce modular data centers, kind of like how cars are made.
After unveiling the Sonic Inference Pod, they're building a factory in Romania that aims to roll out enough pods to power almost 1 gigawatt each month by 2028.
Runware factory opening early 2027
The new Romanian factory is set to open in early 2027, making it way faster and easier to set up AI data centers.
Runware has already pulled in more than $60 million in funding, with $1 billion worth of interest lined up for their pods.
Their eco-friendly designs use German parts and renewable energy, offering a greener way forward for tech infrastructure.