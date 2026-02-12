Russia attempts to block WhatsApp, but users find workaround
Technology
Russia attempted to "fully block" WhatsApp, which has about 100 million users in the country, after the app was removed from an online directory run by Roskomnadzor.
This action, reported on February 11-12, 2026, led to reports that some people in Russia could not access WhatsApp.
Russia's crackdown on foreign messaging platforms
This isn't just about one app—Russia has been cracking down on foreign messaging platforms and boosting MAX, its own state-backed app that critics say could track users.
Alongside WhatsApp, sites like Facebook and even news outlets were also blocked.
Interestingly, Telegram has faced throttling and fines, showing how the government is carefully controlling which apps people can use to communicate online.