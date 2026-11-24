Russia launches Progress 97 from Kazakhstan to resupply ISS
Russia just sent its Progress 97 cargo ship into orbit from Kazakhstan, loaded with several tons of supplies for the International Space Station.
The launch finally happened after a delay caused by a platform collapse at the site.
Progress 97 is set to dock with the ISS's Poisk module this Thursday.
Cosmonauts to use 2 ISS ports
Once Progress 97 arrives, cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov, Anna Kikina, and Sergey Teteryatnikov will unload everything.
Because there's been an air leak in one of the station's tunnels since 2019, they'll have to use two different ports for operations.
The cargo ship will stick around for about six months before heading back to burn up in Earth's atmosphere, taking out the trash on its way down.