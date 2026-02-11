Why Russia is restricting access to Telegram?

The Russian government has started restricting access to Telegram , one of its most popular social media platforms. The move is part of a larger effort to transition citizens toward state-owned alternatives to foreign tech. The country's telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, announced that it would continue restricting the operations of the messaging platform until violations of Russian law are eliminated.

Allegations Telegram's response to Russian government's allegations The Russian government has accused Telegram of not blocking content that it considers "criminal and terrorist." The authorities have also claimed that the personal data of citizens is not protected on Telegram, and that the platform takes no measures to counter fraud or its use for criminal and terrorist purposes. However, in response to these allegations, Telegram has rejected them and said it is actively combating the harmful use of its platform.

Penalty Telegram faces hefty fine in Russia Telegram is facing a fine of 64 million rubles for allegedly refusing to remove restricted content from its platform and failing to self-regulate. Despite these challenges, the messaging platform's founder Pavel Durov has asserted that the country's attempt to restrict Telegram will fail. He emphasized that the platform stands for freedom of speech and privacy, irrespective of pressure from authorities.

Advertisement

User impact Thousands of users report disruptions Following the restrictions imposed by the Russian government, Telegram users across Russia have reported disruptions. Thousands have complained that the messaging app either isn't working or is running slower than usual. The digital service tracking site Downdetector recorded over 11,000 complaints in just 24 hours, highlighting the widespread impact of these government-imposed restrictions on Telegram's operations in Russia.

Advertisement

Criticism Amnesty International's statement on censorship efforts Amnesty International has condemned the Russian government's censorship efforts, calling them a form of digital repression. The organization said, "Blocking or slowing down Telegram has little to do with protecting people from crime or fraud online and much more to do with further restricting their ability to communicate freely and safely." This statement underscores concerns over state control over online communications in Russia.