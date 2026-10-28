Russia tells Apple and Microsoft to store data in Russia
Technology
Russia just told Apple and Microsoft they'll have to keep user data (and messages) on servers inside Russia for three years, starting January 2026.
Plus, audio and video call records need to be saved for six months and handed over to authorities if asked.
iMessage FaceTime and Microsoft services affected
This move affects services like iMessage, FaceTime, and Microsoft's messaging, calling, and work services.
It's part of Russia's bigger push to control how foreign tech companies operate there.
Not following the new rules could mean big fines or even getting blocked from the country.