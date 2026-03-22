Russia wants to ban ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude for this reason Technology Mar 22, 2026

Russia is looking to crack down on foreign AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude.

The government just proposed rules that would require foreign AI models used by more than 500,000 people per day to store Russian user data on Russian territory for three years to be compliant; failure to comply could lead to restrictions or prohibition.

The goal? To keep Russian data at home and limit outside influence on the country's internet.