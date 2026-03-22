Russia wants to ban ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude for this reason
Russia is looking to crack down on foreign AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude.
The government just proposed rules that would require foreign AI models used by more than 500,000 people per day to store Russian user data on Russian territory for three years to be compliant; failure to comply could lead to restrictions or prohibition.
The goal? To keep Russian data at home and limit outside influence on the country's internet.
Potential loss of access to AI tools
If these rules kick in (possibly by 2027), some users in Russia could lose access to popular U.S.-made AI tools from companies like OpenAI and Google.
Officials say it's about protecting people from "covert manipulation" and discriminatory algorithms.
Observers note the measures could benefit homegrown tech like Yandex's AI.
It's also part of a bigger push to keep Russia's digital world more independent and more in line with what leaders call "traditional Russian spiritual and moral values."