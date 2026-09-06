Russian CCTV shows apparent Unitree G1 robot kicking after push
A CCTV clip from a Russian store is making waves online after a man lightly pushed what appears to be a Chinese Unitree G1 humanoid robot, only for it to suddenly start playing cheesy fighting music and pop into a wide-legged stance.
The bot staggered, then tried to throw technical, high-legged kicks at two surprised store clerks who tried to step in.
The whole thing lasted about 20 seconds before the robot froze mid-action, leaving everyone wondering if it was being controlled remotely, following a predetermined sequence as part of a tech demonstration, or scripted.
Video sparks memes and public concern
The video has sparked everything from memes to genuine concern. Some people joked about the robot's kung-fu beat down mode, while others worried about what could happen as robots get more advanced.
One X user put it, "Not long now robots will be ripping peoples arms off in public." The incident definitely has people thinking twice about sharing space with high-tech bots.