Russian Progress 95 delivers nearly 3 tons to ISS
A Russian Progress 95 spacecraft just dropped off nearly 3 tons of essentials (think food, fuel, and gear) for astronauts living on the International Space Station.
Commander Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Flight Engineer Sergei Mikaev handled safety checks before moving everything into place, keeping life in orbit running smoothly.
ISS crew advances microgravity experiments onboard
While juggling cargo, the crew is also pushing science forward.
NASA's Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway upgraded a lab to study how atoms behave in zero gravity, a move that could deepen our understanding of physics.
Meanwhile, ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot supported work with the Microgravity Science Glovebox and removing/storing equipment used to study cryogenic fuels for future space tech and even explored ways to produce medical-grade saline from water already on board, aiming to make the station less dependent on Earth for supplies.