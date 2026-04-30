Russian Progress 95 delivers nearly 3 tons to ISS

ISS crew advances microgravity experiments onboard

While juggling cargo, the crew is also pushing science forward.

NASA's Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway upgraded a lab to study how atoms behave in zero gravity, a move that could deepen our understanding of physics.

Meanwhile, ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot supported work with the Microgravity Science Glovebox and removing/storing equipment used to study cryogenic fuels for future space tech and even explored ways to produce medical-grade saline from water already on board, aiming to make the station less dependent on Earth for supplies.