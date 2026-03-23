Russian Progress cargo ship heads to ISS with broken antenna
Russia's Progress 94 cargo ship is heading to the International Space Station, but at least one of its key antennas didn't deploy as planned after launch.
The rest of the systems are working fine, and Roscosmos engineers are trying to fix the issue while the spacecraft, already in orbit, cruises toward the International Space Station.
NASA will stream the docking
Docking is set for March 24 at 9:34am EDT (13:34 UTC) at the ISS Poisk module.
If the antenna isn't fixed in time, cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov will step in and manually guide Progress 94 using TORU controls from inside the station, a solid backup plan.
Want to catch it live? NASA will stream everything on NASA+, Prime Video, and YouTube starting at 8:45am EDT.
After docking, Progress 94 will hang out at the ISS for six months before heading back loaded with trash.