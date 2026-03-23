Russian Progress cargo ship heads to ISS with broken antenna

NASA will stream the docking

Docking is set for March 24 at 9:34am EDT (13:34 UTC) at the ISS Poisk module.

If the antenna isn't fixed in time, cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov will step in and manually guide Progress 94 using TORU controls from inside the station, a solid backup plan.

Want to catch it live? NASA will stream everything on NASA+, Prime Video, and YouTube starting at 8:45am EDT.

After docking, Progress 94 will hang out at the ISS for six months before heading back loaded with trash.