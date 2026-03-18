Russia's Venera-D mission to launch in 2036 for Venus exploration Technology Mar 18, 2026

Russia is gearing up for a bold return to Venus with its Venera-D mission, aiming for a 2036 launch.

The plan includes sending a lander, balloon probe, and orbiter to explore the planet's super-hot surface and thick atmosphere.

The main goal? To hunt for possible signs of life by searching for chemicals like phosphine and ammonia in Venus's clouds.