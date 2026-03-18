Russia's Venera-D mission to launch in 2036 for Venus exploration
Technology
Russia is gearing up for a bold return to Venus with its Venera-D mission, aiming for a 2036 launch.
The plan includes sending a lander, balloon probe, and orbiter to explore the planet's super-hot surface and thick atmosphere.
The main goal? To hunt for possible signs of life by searching for chemicals like phosphine and ammonia in Venus's clouds.
Mission preparations
Preparations timeline not specified in the source. The Lavochkin Association is collaborating on preparations.
This launch would mark Russia's return to Venus after decades; earlier discussions of collaboration with US partners were later reported as not proceeding.