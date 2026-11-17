S. Gopalakrishnan urges engineers to level up for AI era
At the Bengaluru Tech Summit today, Infosys co-founder S. Gopalakrishnan said it is time for software engineers to level up their skills.
With AI now writing code, he warned that it still makes mistakes, like bugs or even backdoors, so humans need to step in and check its work.
Gopalakrishnan: coding vital, IT services key
Gopalakrishnan believes engineers should really understand coding to spot issues in AI-generated software and keep things secure.
He also pointed out that IT services and outsourcing are still key for sharing expertise, and that AI opens up fresh opportunities for both startups and established companies to rethink how apps are built.