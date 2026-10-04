Sachin Tendulkar and OpenAI launch multi-year AI campaign in India
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has partnered with OpenAI for a multi-year push to help more people in India understand and use artificial intelligence.
The campaign kicks off with a film, < em>Sachin Tendulkar Starts a New Innings with ChatGPT, showing how AI can be helpful in daily life.
ChatGPT's popularity is soaring here: usage has doubled over the past year.
ChatGPT hits 100 million weekly Indian users
Tendulkar, inspired by his daughter Sara, now uses ChatGPT for things like writing speeches and trying new recipes.
OpenAI says this partnership highlights how AI can boost productivity and creativity, especially since over 100 million people in India use ChatGPT weekly for learning, writing help, and quick info.
As Prabhjeet Singh from OpenAI puts it, OpenAI sees AI as a way for people to learn new things and take on tasks they might once have thought were beyond them.