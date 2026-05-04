Saffie Sandford regains much of her vision after gene therapy

Gene therapy enabled Sandford's normal childhood

Diagnosed at five and facing possible blindness by age 30, Saffie received two rounds of gene therapy in 2025.

The results have been life-changing: her night vision is much better, and she is able to do everyday things other kids can.

Her mom shared, "relieved and grateful when we heard there was a treatment available."

The treatment has made a huge difference: Saffie can finally have a normal childhood.