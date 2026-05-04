Saffie Sandford regains much of her vision after gene therapy
Technology
Six-year-old Saffie Sandford from Stevenage, England, can finally enjoy things like trick-or-treating after gene therapy gave her back much of her vision.
Doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital treated her rare eye condition, Leber's congenital amaurosis (LCA), by injecting a healthy gene directly into her eyes.
Gene therapy enabled Sandford's normal childhood
Diagnosed at five and facing possible blindness by age 30, Saffie received two rounds of gene therapy in 2025.
The results have been life-changing: her night vision is much better, and she is able to do everyday things other kids can.
Her mom shared, "relieved and grateful when we heard there was a treatment available."
The treatment has made a huge difference: Saffie can finally have a normal childhood.